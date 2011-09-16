Cuba shuts down second Canadian trading company

* Cuba probe into corrupt trading practices widens
* Tokmakjian Group offices closed
* Follows closing of Canada-based Tri-Star Caribbean
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, Sept 16 Cuba has shut down one of the
most important western trading companies in the country as an
investigation into alleged corrupt import-export practices
broadened to a second Canadian firm, foreign business sources
said on Friday.
State security agents on Friday watched who entered the
building in Havana's Miramar Trade Center where Ontario-based
Tokmakjian Group, one of the top Canadian companies doing
business on the communist-run island, has its offices.
The company offices on the fourth floor were sealed with a
notice that it had been closed by Cuban State Security.
"We received notice on Monday from the foreign ministry and
the Council of State, which is the procedure in such cases, to
stop all dealings with the Tokmakjian Group," said an employee
of a Cuban company that does business with the firm.
Like other people who spoke to Reuters about the clampdown
on the company, she asked that her name not be used.
Tokmakjian Group is estimated to do around $80 million in
business annually with the Caribbean island, mainly selling
transportation, mining and construction equipment.
The company is the exclusive Cuba distributor of Hyundai
(005380.KS), among other brands, and a partner in two joint
ventures replacing the motors of Soviet-era transportation
equipment.
Company officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Cuban authorities shut down Canadian firm Tri-Star
Caribbean on July 15 and arrested company president Sarkis
Yacoubian. The company, considered a competitor of Tokmakjian
Group, did around $30 million in business with Cuba.
"Apparently Tri-Star Caribbean was just the beginning. They
brought in more than 50 state purchasers for questioning,
arrested some of them and broadened the investigation from
there," a western businessman said.
"As far as I know up to now just Canadian firms are
involved, but you can bet every state importer and foreign
trading company in the country is on edge," he said.
FIGHTING CORRUPTION
Cuban President Raul Castro has made fighting corruption a
top priority since taking over for his ailing brother Fidel in
2008, and in the past year a number of Cuban officials and
foreign businessmen have been charged in graft cases.
Tri-Star Caribbean did business with around half of the 35
Cuban state companies authorized to import, from tourism,
transportation and construction to the nickel and oil
industries, communications and public health.
The whereabouts of the man who founded the family business,
Cy Tokmakjian, of Armenian heritage, born in Syria and educated
in Canada, was not clear on Friday.
He was last seen by Reuters a week ago, the day after his
offices were sealed, but another western businessman said he
had been detained by Cuban authorities.
"They picked up Cy on Saturday and I heard his wife and at
least one of his kids flew in to see what they could do," he
said.
Cuba's state-run media rarely reports on corruption related
investigations until they are concluded and those charged are
sentenced.
Tokmakjian, a former mechanic, is a self-made millionaire
with interests in Canada and other countries besides Cuba,
where he is a well known figure. He made his first deal with
the Caribbean island in 1988.
President Castro, a general who headed Cuba's Defense
Ministry for 49 years, has cracked down on corruption as part
of his efforts to revive the country's sagging economy, but to
date has done little to change the conditions that foster it,
such as low salaries and lack of transparency.
There is no open bidding in Cuba's import-export sector and
state purchasers who handle multimillion-dollar contracts earn
anywhere from $50 to $100 per month.
Castro has moved military officers into key political
positions, ministries and export-import businesses and in 2009
established the Comptroller General's Office with a seat on the
Council of State.
A source close to the Tri-Star Caribbean case said the
Comptroller General's Office had been brought into the
investigation, indicating it most likely was targeting high
level officials.
Castro's crackdown has resulted in the breaking up of
high-level organized graft in the civil aviation, cigar and
nickel industries, at least two ministries and one provincial
government. An investigation into the communications sector and
another into shipping are also under way.
