Europeans rush to seek Cuba deals in light of U.S.-Cuba thaw

| HAVANA, July 9
HAVANA, July 9 European officials and businesses
are visiting Cuba in unprecedented numbers, attracted by its
market-oriented reforms and hastened to act by Havana's improved
relations with the United States.
Seventy-five companies accompanied Spain's Minister of
Industry, Energy and Tourism Jose Manuel Soria during his visit
this week, and 140 Italian firms also visited with Italy's
deputy minister for economic development, Carlo Calenda.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was also
scheduled to lead a delegation of 100 businesses to Cuba, but
that trip was postponed due to ongoing talks with Iran and the
crisis in Greece.
Similar delegations from France, Britain and the Netherlands
have arrived in recent weeks.
"No one wants to miss the train," said Herman Portocarero,
the European Union's ambassador to Cuba.
Since U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban leader Raul
Castro announced last December they would restore diplomatic
ties, scores of U.S. businesses have come calling, including
conglomerates such as Johnson & Johnson, Dow Chemical
, Microsoft, Google, Dell and
U.S. airlines.
They remain largely shut out by a U.S. economic embargo,
which Obama is asking Congress to lift, so the Europeans are
attempting to seize the moment while they still have an
advantage.
"The crowning glory was when President Raul Castro visited
Rome (in May). He told us to hurry up and come with our
companies, and we did so quickly," Mario Giro, Italy's
under-secretary for foreign affairs, told reporters in Havana
late on Wednesday.
Italian companies have 14 projects planned for Cuba's
Chinese-style special development zone around the newly built
container port at Mariel, he said.
Spain is Cuba's third economic partner after Venezuela and
China and its hospitality companies led by Sol Melia
manage dozens of hotels on the island.
"For the government of Spain and the majority of Spanish
companies, a new moment full of opportunity has begun," Soria,
the Spanish industry, energy and tourism minister, said.
The Mariel economic zone was especially attractive for
investors, as it allows wholly owned foreign companies to
repatriate profits under a favorable tax regime, he added.
(Reporting by Marc Frank and Jaime Hamre; Editing by Daniel
Trotta and Miral Fahmy)