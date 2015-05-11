UPDATE 3-As Cuba opens, Hollande seeks greater French role

(Adds meeting with Fidel Castro, shipping agreement, paragraphs
7-11)
By Elizabeth Pineau
HAVANA May 11 French President Francois
Hollande on Monday urged an end to the U.S. trade embargo of
Cuba and envisioned a larger French role in Cuba's engagement
with the West during the first visit by a French head of state
to Cuba.
Cuba is in foreign policy talks with both the European Union
and the United States amid intense world interest in Cuba
following detente with Washington in December.
Hollande, traveling with a host of French business
executives, is the first serving Western European leader to
visit Cuba since Spanish Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez came in
1986, and he said he expected others to soon follow his example.
"Anything France can do to make sure ... the opening is
confirmed, so that the measures that have so harmed the
development of Cuba can be rescinded, so that the identity of
each country is respected, this is what has to be done,"
Hollande said in an exchange with students at Havana University.
Hollande previously said his trip had "special meaning"
since U.S. President Barack Obama reversed more than half a
century of hostile U.S. policy toward Cuba in December, when
Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro announced they would
restore diplomatic ties.
Obama, a Democrat, has asked Congress to remove the embargo
but has encountered resistance from Republicans, who control
both houses.
France has long opposed the U.S. embargo and lifting it
would help most French companies doing business here, although
an end would also increase competition for French grain exporter
Groupe Soufflet, which has a niche wheat market in Cuba.
French companies including Soufflet, Air France,
telecom operator Orange, hotelier Accor and
distiller Pernod Ricard are accompanying him.
While here French shipping company CMA CGM
announced an agreement with Cuba to operate a logistics center
at the port of Mariel, the heart of a special development zone
designed to attract foreign investment.
Hollande met for an hour with retired Cuban leader Fidel
Castro, 88, whose 1959 revolution is generally well regarded in
France, especially within Hollande's Socialist Party.
"I had before me a man who made history. There is a debate
on what could be his place, his responsibilities. But coming to
Cuba, I wanted to meet Fidel Castro," Hollande told reporters
before he was to attend an official welcoming ceremony and meet
privately with Raul Castro, who took over when his brother
retired in 2008 due to poor health.
(Editing by Daniel Trotta, W Simon and David Gregorio)