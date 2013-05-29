Cuban oil hopes sputter as Russians give up for now on well

* Russians say they will resume drilling next year
* Cuba seeking to end dependence on Venezuelan oil
* Several companies still interested in Cuba's offshore
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, May 29 Russian state-owned oil company
Zarubezhneft said this week it was giving up for now on a
problem-plagued exploration well off Cuba's north-central coast,
which brings to an end the communist-led island's only active
project in its search for offshore oil fields.
The news was not all bad because the company said it would
return to the same spot next year. But it was another blow to
Cuba's hopes for energy independence, which have acquired new
urgency with the March death of Venezuelan President Hugo
Chavez, the communist-led island's top ally and benefactor.
The Russians' plan to drill 6,500 meters (21,325 feet) below
the sea floor and hopefully find oil appears to have been
derailed by the same issue that others have encountered in Cuban
waters - difficult geology - as well as problems with its rig,
the Songa Mercur, which at one point lost its blowout preventer.
"Taking into consideration geological complications,
Zarubezhneft and (Cuban state oil company) Cubapetroleo have
jointly decided to make changes in the initial drilling program
by dividing it into two stages," the company told Reuters this
week.
"The second stage of exploration work on Block L is due to
be launched in 2014," it said, declining to comment further. The
well, begun five months ago, was in shallow water about 200
miles (320 km) east of Havana, near the popular tourist
destination Cayo Santa Maria.
The premature end of the Zarubezhneft well was not totally
unexpected because Songa Offshore, owner of the Songa Mercur,
earlier said the rig would leave by June 1 for a project in
Southeast Asia. It had originally been scheduled to stay in Cuba
until July 1.
There was a Russian press report that the rig would come
back for another attempt by Zarubezhneft, but Songa Offshore
Chairman Jens Wilhelmsen told Reuters the report was "completely
without foundation."
"We have not any agreement that Mercur will return and we
have not received any inquiries from Zarubezhneft that they want
it back," he said. "So I can just deny that Mercur will return."
BACK TO SQUARE ONE
All of which means that Cuba is back to square one in its
quest to tap into fields off its northern coast that it says may
hold 20 billion barrels of oil. The U.S. Geological Survey has
estimated a more modest 4.6 billion barrels.
In the last year, Spain's Repsol SA, Malaysia's
Petronas and Venezuela's PDVSA sank wells in waters more than a
mile deep off Cuba's northern and western coasts. They all came
up dry, and encountered a thick layer of dense rock difficult to
drill through.
The Caribbean island's hopes now lie with projects under
consideration that may or may not come to fruition and are
likely at least a year or more away if they do. Should oil be
found, it would take another three to five years to put it into
production, experts say.
Time is of the essence for Cuba because, under a generous
deal made with Chavez, it gets 110,000 barrels per day, or
two-thirds of its oil, from Venezuela in exchange for the
services of more than 40,000 Cubans, most of them doctors and
other medical personnel.
Chavez's successor, President Nicolas Maduro, vowed during a
recent visit to Havana to keep the oil flowing, but he faces
mounting economic problems and political pressure from opponents
to stop shipping oil to Cuba.
Repsol, which also drilled an unsuccessful well in deep
water near Havana in 2004, pulled out of Cuba, but some of the
other oil partners are still around.
Petronas is continuing to conduct seismic studies in the
four blocks it leases with Russian partner Gazprom and is
considering another well, as is Venezuela's PDVSA, which has
four blocks at Cuba's western tip, industry and diplomatic
sources said.
A unit of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp, which
had a share of the Repsol wells, has two offshore blocks of its
own and has been looking for a partner to drill a well.
GARDENS OF THE QUEEN
In a development that is potentially both interesting and
controversial, Norway's Statoil ASA, which also
partnered with Repsol, appears to be looking at possibilities on
Cuba's mostly unexplored Caribbean side.
A Cubapetroleo map on display at a recent geosciences
conference in Havana indicated that as of last November, Cuba
was in negotiations with the Norwegian oil giant to lease three
large blocks along the central and southeastern coast, between
the archipelago of the Gardens of the Queen and the coast in the
Gulf of Ana Maria and the Gulf of Guacanayabo.
Statoil does not comment on pending projects, but industry
sources said it may just be sniffing around as it does all over
the world looking for oil prospects and that its level of
interest remains to be seen. The company has not mentioned Cuba
in its drilling plans for the next two years.
It is likely also mindful of the sensitivity and potential
dangers of drilling near the Garden of the Queens, which is
regarded as one of the world's most pristine coral reefs and
whose preservation as such has become a cause for international
environmental groups.
The same Cubapetroleo map showed that a Brazilian firm,
Synergy Corp, was in negotiations for a near-shore block on
Cuba's north coast that state-owned Petrobras abandoned two
years ago, citing poor prospects.
Attempts to reach Synergy for comment were unsuccessful.
A number of factors are working against Cuba's oil hopes,
among them the political and logistical difficulties imposed by
the long-standing U.S. trade embargo against the island.
The embargo makes it difficult to find rigs that do not
violate its limitations on the use of U.S. technology in Cuba
and, according to experts, adds an estimated 20 percent to costs
because everything in the project has to be shipped in from
distant, non-U.S. sources.
There is also Cuba's history of failed wells, which makes it
hard to compete for the oil industry's interest in a world where
there are many other areas with proven oil reserves.
"It is very difficult today with other opportunities out
there for a major oil company to justify going to Cuba and
spending what will certainly be over $100 million in areas where
it is yet to be proven they have recoverable reserves," said
Jorge Pinon, an expert on Cuban oil at the Center for Energy and
Environmental Policy at the University of Texas in Austin.
"It is going to be extremely challenging (for Cuba)," he
said.