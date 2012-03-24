UPDATE 1-Pope's trip sparks hopes for change in Cuba

* John Paul II a tough act to follow
* Pope says communism has failed
* Cubans think papal visit good for the country
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, March 23 For years at Havana's
historic Cristobal Colon cemetery, Communist Party members
refused to enter the Roman Catholic chapel there for funeral
services.
They stayed outside while others honored the dead because
religious believers were banned from the party and being seen in
a church, particularly a Catholic one, could bring trouble even
for someone in mourning.
But those days are gone and the Church has taken a bigger
role in Cuban society since the visit of Pope John Paul II in
1998, said 68-year-old Erick Osio, who remembers standing
outside the cemetery chapel.
"Things relaxed and that taboo ended. Everything has changed
for religion in Cuba since then," said the retired army colonel
who now works as a parking attendant.
"John Paul began a different evolution here that opened
things up for believers."
Fourteen years after John Paul's epochal trip to Cuba, Pope
Benedict will come to the island on Monday after a three-day
stop in Mexico, on a visit that was not predicted to be as
groundbreaking, but has sparked hopes for more economic and
political change among some Cubans.
He may have signaled more ambitious aspirations than
expected, and jarred the Cuban government on Friday when he told
reporters the Caribbean island needed a new economic model
because communism had failed.
"Today it is evident that Marxist ideology in the way it was
conceived no longer corresponds to reality," the pope said on
the flight to Mexico, where he landed on Friday afternoon.
"In this way we can no longer respond and build a society.
New models must be found with patience and in a constructive
way," he said, extending the Church's offer to help with a
transition in one of the world's last communist countries.
When asked about the comments at the opening on Friday of a
press center for the papal visit in Havana, Cuban Foreign
Minister Bruno Rodriguez said only that Cuba would listen
respectfully to the pontiff during his three-day visit and
considered the exchange of ideas "useful."
Benedict's predecessor is a tough act to follow because,
even though the Communist Party ended its ban on religious
believers in 1991, Cubans generally view John Paul's visit seven
years later as the landmark moment that led to improved
Church-state relations after decades of hostility that followed
the island's 1959 revolution.
This pope's work will be to build on recent gains by the
Church in its relations with the government and seeking a bigger
role in a time of change under President Raul Castro.
Cardinal Jaime Ortega, the leader of the Cuban Church, has
emphasized the spiritual side of the visit and the hope of
re-energizing religion on the island that for 15 years under
former leader Fidel Castro officially declared itself an atheist
state.
A senior Vatican official, who requested anonymity, said
recently the pope wanted to assure the Cuban government that its
former enemy only wanted to be helpful, not threatening, as Raul
Castro undertakes reforms to improve Cuba's Soviet-style
economy.
"The pope wants to help Catholic leaders convince the
government that it has nothing to fear from the Church in Cuba,"
the official told Reuters.
"The Church wants to help in education, in teaching moral
values. That can only help all of Cuban society as it embarks on
many changes in the political and social spheres."
The Cuban rumor mill has been in full swing with speculation
that as a gesture to the 84-year-old pope, the Cuban president
might release more political prisoners, free jailed American
contractor Alan Gross or finally unveil immigration reforms he
promised last year.
Gross, 62, is serving a 15-year sentence for illegally
setting up Internet networks in a case that has stalled
U.S.-Cuba relations.
FRUSTRATIONS
Cubans said this week they believed the pope's visit was a
good thing for the country and that it could use the Church's
help on several fronts, particularly the economy.
"The pope comes at an opportune time because there is no
work," said 19-year-old Carlos Gonzalez as he waited in line for
ice cream in Havana's Vedado district. "I've looked for work for
two years and I don't find it, and the jobs here have low
salaries."
"Young people want to leave because we don't have anything.
The only thing we have is the beach and the Malecon," the thin,
clean-cut teenager said, referring to the city's spectacular
seawall.
"May the changes come very soon," said his friend Yusniel
Garcia Suarez, also 19 and jobless.
He smoked a cigarette, wore a faded gray T-shirt with the
words "Power Hitter" on the front and, like several people
interviewed, said he was religious but did not go to church.
His ambitions were not high, but they would require a lot
more money than the average Cuban salary of $19 a month, and
immigration reforms making it easier to come and go from his
homeland.
"I don't want to leave Cuba. I just want to be able to go to
Cancun for a few days with my girlfriend," Garcia said.
Communist Party member Laurent Barredo, 46, warned that no
one should expect miracles from the pope's visit because the
Cuban government would only make changes at its own pace.
"Nothing is going to change because of the pope. The changes
that have happened are going to continue because they are the
only thing that will bring internal development to Cuba," he
said, adding he thought the trip would help the government.
"It will give prestige to the Cuban revolution. I think that
the principles of the Church are the same principles as the
revolution. You can believe that God exists and I can believe
that he doesn't, but if we are honest, work, produce and help
each other, it's the same," he said.
Some anti-Castro groups complain that papal visits give
Cuba's communist rulers a legitimacy they do not deserve,
although criticism before this trip has been more muted than in
1998, even in Miami, the home of many Cuban exiles.
Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, the Vatican's No. 2, said in a
newspaper interview this week that the visit would help the
process of developing democracy and open up new spaces for the
presence and activity (of the Church)."
In Havana, retired school teacher and non-believer Galicia
Cabrera, 68, said she did not want Benedict's visit to bring a
return to pre-revolution days when the Church was a bigger and
more powerful part of Cuban society.
A Church survey in 1954 found that 72.5 percent of Cubans
were Catholic and 24 percent of them were regular churchgoers.
Today, Church officials say about 60 percent of Cubans are
baptized, but only 5 percent always go to Mass.
"Everything is good the way it is. Don't change because now
is the only way we can live in Cuba - the Church in one part and
the government in another part," Cabrera said while looking up
from reading Granma, the Communist Party newspaper.
Osio said he thought the pope would do something to improve
U.S.-Cuba relations, which have been hostile since the
revolution.
The United States has imposed a trade embargo on Cuba for 50
years, which the Cuban government and many Cubans blame for
their country's chronic economic woes.
"It looks to me like the pope is going to help tighten or
redefine relations between the United States and Cuba. Remember
that I said that," he said, wagging his finger.