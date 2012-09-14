RPT-Reforms and informal market hit Cuban state's retail sales

* State's retail sales fall 17 percent over two years
* Durable good sales hit by informal imports
* New customs duties may limit "non-state" sector sales
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, Sept 14 Retail sales by Cuban state-run
businesses declined significantly over the last two years, the
government reported this week, as privately imported goods and a
growing "non-state" sector took their toll.
The report, which would be shocking in any other economy as
it would signal a drastic fall in consumer spending, in the case
of Cuba reveals the difficult balancing act of Cuba's communist
leaders as they attempt to reduce the state bureaucracy and
encourage private sector growth in a major transformation of its
centrally planned economy.
Retail sales fell 17 percent, or from 11 billion pesos in
2009 to 9.3 billion last year, the National Statistics Office
said in its 2011 statistical year book, which is gradually being
released on its Web Page (www.one.cu).
The most dramatic decline came in durable goods, from 1.2
billion pesos in 2009 to 266 million last year, as Cuban
Americans brought in flat-screen TVs, video game and DVD players
and other domestic appliances for relatives and sale after U.S.
President Barack Obama lifted all restrictions on interaction
with their homeland.
Hygiene and cleaning products fell from 920 million pesos in
2010 to 338 million in 2011 as the Cuban Americans joined
thousands of Cubans who took advantage of lax visa regulations
to move to Ecuador in recent years, where some set up trading
schemes to move clothing, personal hygiene and other products to
the island for sale through informal networks of door to door
distributors and the mom and pop businesses like those in
central Havana.
NEW CUSTOMS DUTIES
Up until this month, when import duties were drastically
increased at airports, ports and post offices, presumably to
slow the decline in retail sales, the informally imported goods
were cheaper and often of better quality than those at the
state-run stores, chipping away at sales.
A walk along Neptuno or San Rafael streets in Central
Havana, one of the busiest areas in the city, tells at least
part of the story.
Dozens of private makeshift shops in people's doorways and
living rooms, which began opening over the last two years, sell
privately imported clothing, under-garments, hardware and other
items right next door to state-run stores with similar goods.
"It's bad, really bad," Susana, who sells bras and other
items from her doorway on Neptuno Street, said when asked about
the higher customs duties.
Like other vendors in the area, she said new goods had yet
to be brought in under the higher tariffs, but she assumed they
would be more expensive and force her to raise prices.
REFORMS KICK IN
As part of an overall reform of Cuba's Soviet-style economy,
the Communist Party loosened regulations on small, retail
service-related businesses in 2010 and began moving thousands of
state-run outlets into the "non-state" sector.
This resulted in a boom of private cafeterias and
restaurants, presumably responsible for a fall in state food
service revenues from 14.1 billion pesos in 2010 to 12.7 billion
pesos last year, according to the government report.
Cuba is gradually moving state-run retail services, such as
barber shops, appliance and other goods repair and small
cafeterias, into a new system where employees rent the premises,
set their own prices, pay taxes and compete with small,
privately owned businesses.
Most of these state establishments have always operated at a
loss, due to fixed prices, theft and the expense of controlling
them, so less revenues in this case could translate into more
money for the state through rent and taxes.
Revenues from men's haircuts at state-run establishments
fell from 14.5 million pesos in 2009 to 6.4 million last year,
and at the state hairdressers from 66.7 million pesos to 53
million.
While the retail sales report listed all values in pesos,
many items are mainly sold in state-run dollar shops where goods
are priced in a local equivalent, the convertible peso,
officially valued at a dollar but exchanged by the government on
the street at 25 pesos.
The "dollar" shops tack on a minimum 240 percent mark up on
their goods, which many Cubans complain are of poor quality.
A few blocks away off San Rafael, 30-year-old Jose Angel
Hernandez sat outside the doorway to his ground floor apartment
and living room turned clothing store.
Hernandez called the new duties "abusive," as a group of
women leaving his shop stood around nodding their heads in
agreement.
But he doubted they would drive him out of business.
"They don't have sales because they don't have good quality,
a variety of sizes or any flexibility," he said.
"Here people can bargain down a price by a few dollars,
while if a price at a state store is $15.95, its exactly
$15.95," Hernandez said.