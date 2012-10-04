Spaniard to face trial for car wreck death of Cuba's Paya

* Prosecutors reportedly seeking seven years in prison
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, Oct 4 A Spanish political activist
involved in a car crash that killed prominent Cuban dissident
Oswaldo Paya goes on trial on Friday in a politically charged
case that has strained Cuba's relations with Spain.
According to Spanish newspapers, prosecutors are seeking
seven years imprisonment for Angel Carromero, the leader of the
youth wing of Spain's ruling People's Party, who faces two
counts of vehicular manslaughter for the July 22 accident.
Paya, 60, and dissident colleague Harold Cepero, 31, died
when Carromero lost control of the small rental car he was
driving and smashed into a tree near the city of Bayamo 415
miles (668 km) southeast of Havana.
They and Jens Aron Modig, a young conservative activist from
Sweden, were on their way to meet supporters of Paya's Christian
Liberation Movement.
Paya was awarded the European Union's Sakharov Prize for
human rights in 2002 for leading the Varela Project, a campaign
to reform Cuba's one-party political system.
The case touched off charges from Paya's family and other
dissidents that government agents ran the car off the road, but
Carromero and Modig have said no other vehicle was involved.
The Spanish government has been scrambling behind the
scenes to try to get Carromero, 27, off the hook and has said
little publicly about the case.
Since the conservative People's Party ousted the Socialists
in an election last year, Cuba-Spanish relations have cooled and
could worsen, depending on the outcome of Carromero's trial,
western diplomats in Havana say.
One diplomat said Cuba is insisting that Spain publicly
declare it agrees the Cuban government had no hand in the car
wreck, but so far that has not happened.
Cuba has been equally tight-lipped, but staged a July 30
press conference with Modig to show that foreign involvement
with Cuban opposition is not limited to its usual foil, the
United States, and that dissidents get money for their
activities, a charge the government uses to discredit them with
the Cuban people.
'ILLICIT ACTIVITIES'
Modig, who like Carromero suffered only minor injuries in
the wreck, admitted giving Paya 4,000 euros ($4,900) from his
Christian Democratic Party and apologized for "having come to
this country to carry out illicit activities."
Shortly afterwards, he was released and sent back to Sweden,
where he has kept a low profile.
The balding, lightly bearded Carromero, appearing in a
video at the press conference, alluded to his biggest worry -
that the case would get wrapped up in international politics.
"I ask the international community to please concentrate on
getting me out of here and to not use the traffic accident that
could have happened to any other person for political ends," he
said.
He also downplayed his culpability in the accident, saying
he "took the precaution of any other driver" by applying the
brakes when he drove over a section of road that was under
repair and slid out of control.
The Cuban government said he was driving too fast, did not
heed warning signs about the road construction and jammed on the
brakes too abruptly.
Spain is hoping Carromero avoids a fate similar to that of
U.S. contractor Alan Gross, who in 2011 was sentenced to 15
years in prison for illegally setting up Internet networks in
Cuba under a U.S. program promoting political change on the
island.
Cuba considers the program part of longstanding U.S.
efforts to topple the communist government.
Foreign diplomats in Havana generally think Carromero will
not be treated so harshly, if for no other reason than Spain has
a previously signed accord with Cuba that allows prisoners from
their respective countries to return to their homeland to serve
their sentences, if the host country concurs.
But there is also a feeling that Cuba does not want to
alienate Spain - and perhaps Europe - by keeping Carromero
behind bars.
"Cuba doesn't want to open another front in its ideological
battles. It may not love the current Spanish government, but it
doesn't hate it in the same way it does the United States, and
it doesn't want to take the risk of alienating all of Europe,"
said a European diplomat who asked not to be named.
Elizardo Sanchez, head of the independent Cuban Commission
on Human Rights, said the loss of Paya was "irreparable," but
could have been worse if the dissident community was not made up
of various groups.
"If the dissident movement was a monolithic movement, the
loss of its leader would something devastating, terrible, but
since in reality he was the leader of one group we see the
other organizations working as always and the repression
continues to be high," he said.