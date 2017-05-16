Major U.S. hotel groups sponsor tourism investment meeting in Havana

| HAVANA
HAVANA May 16 The annual Latin American Hotel
and Tourism Investment Conferences meeting opened in Havana this
week and the list of sponsors read like the who’s who of the
U.S. hotel industry.
The head of the organization, Arturo Garcia, told Reuters it
was no accident that the likes of Marriott, Hilton,
Hyatt, Choice and Wyndham were supportive.
“The next step in the development of the hotel business in
Cuba is the participation of the U.S. companies here,” he said.
The event is the latest indication, following the signing of
agreements earlier this year by major cruise companies, that the
U.S. hospitality industry is betting that hotel operator and now
President Donald Trump will not shut the Cuba door on his
industry peers.
“We are very interested in Cuba as a destination for our
guests,” David Tarr, senior vice president for real estate and
development at Hyatt, said on Tuesday. "Certainly we hope
relations will be normalized. Our guests want to visit, which is
why we are here."
On the eve of President Barack Obama's historic visit to
Cuba last year, and after obtaining a special Treasury
Department license, Starwood became the first American
hospitality company in more than half a century to operate a
hotel, Four Points Sheraton, on the island.
“Most sponsors are waiting for this same approval and when
they get it you will see their hotels all over the island,” said
Garcia, the conference president.
U.S. travel to Cuba has already surged, albeit from very low
levels, since the former Cold War foes announced a detente and
the Obama administration eased travel restrictions beginning in
2015.
Cuba reported 4 million arrivals last year, of which 285,000
were Americans, with their numbers increasing at a rate of 18
percent so far in 2017.
World Travel and Tourism Council President David Scow said
European and Canadian firms had helped attract and lodge their
nationals when Cuban tourism opened up after the fall of the
Soviet Union and it made sense the United States would follow.
“The U.S. market is opening up so you will see the U.S.
companies invest once everything is ready in terms of the
documentation (U.S. regulations),” he said.
Louis Alicea, Wyndham’s Latin American and Caribbean
development director, said he hoped U.S. constraints would
loosen further.
“Slowly but surely we are learning about the conditions here
and our company is working together with the U.S. authorities in
this process,” he said.
(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Dan Grebler)