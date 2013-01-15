Cuban dissidents cleared for travel under new law

* Dissidents travel blocked for years
* Skepticism remains about government plans
* Money, visa requirements obstacles to Cuban travel
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, Jan 14 Cuba's new, freer travel policy
took effect on Monday and for some notable Cuban dissidents it
turned out to offer greater freedom than they had expected.
Well-known government opponents Yoani Sanchez and Guillermo
Farinas were told they would be granted passports and allowed to
come and go after years of being denied that right.
Under laws put into effect to slow migration after the 1959
revolution, Cubans were required to get an exit visa from the
government and a letter of invitation from someone in their
destination country, but the new policy drops both.
Farinas, who from his home in Santa Clara has staged
numerous hunger strikes against government policy, said, to his
surprise, he was visited at home by officials who told him he
would be able to travel freely.
"I was really skeptical because there was an article in the
new law that said those Cubans who threaten the public interest
won't be able to leave Cuba. I thought I was in that sphere, but
it looks like not," said Farinas, a psychologist.
He said he would get his passport renewed soon and planned
to go to Europe to pick up several prizes he had won but been
unable to collect. They included the European Parliament's
Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought in 2010.
Sanchez, well known internationally for her blog "Generation
Y," could not be reached, but posted her good news on Twitter.
She said went to a Havana passport office on Monday, where
"the functionary who attended me has assured me that when I have
the passport I will be able to travel. I still don't believe
it!" she wrote. "When I am on the plane, I'll believe it!"
Sanchez said Cuban authorities had denied her trips on 20
occasions. She said she expected to get a passport in early
February.
Fellow dissident Elizardo Sanchez, head of the independent
Cuban Commission of Human Rights, said it remained to be seen if
Farinas or Sanchez truly will be allowed to travel.
"Until they are on that airplane we can't be sure of
anything. It has happened in the past that people have arrived
at the airport and the government has said no," Sanchez told
Reuters.
LONG LINES
The new policy has prompted long lines at passport offices
in recent weeks and did so again on Monday as Cubans queued up
to apply for new passports or renew the ones they have.
Some did not realize it, but they will still face obstacles
from many countries that will require them to get visas and
letters of invitation.
And in a country with an average monthly salary of $19,
money will be a problem for many.
Possibly because of that, lines at popular embassies such
as Mexico and Canada were normal and the same was true at the
U.S. Interests Section, said spokeswoman Lynn Roche.
"It's all by appointment here, so we're not seeing anything
different," she said. The United States does not have an embassy
in Cuba because the two countries do not have formal diplomatic
relations.
In line at the Mexican embassy in Havana's Miramar
district, 18-year-old Yaser Hernandez praised Cuban leaders for
changing the travel laws.
"It gives us the possibility of knowing other countries,
other lands, to be able to know something beyond our own
country. It's a privilege for us Cubans, for all of us to have
that possibility that our government has given us," he said.
At the Havana airport, Cuban-American Jesus Sanchez, 60,
said the travel reform was important for U.S.-Cuba relations,
which have been mostly sour since the revolution.
"I believe it's a historic day. The tensions that have been
there for many years are thawing out," he said.
The irony of the changes, said John McAuliff, head of the
New York-based Fund for Reconciliation and Development is that
Cubans are now freer to travel to the United States than
Americans are to Cuba.
Most Americans must obtain a license from the U.S.
government to go to Cuba, which is 90 miles (145 km) from
Florida.
"Cuba now provides greater freedom of travel to virtually
all of its citizens than does the U.S. Our version of the
expensive and bureaucratic white card (exit visa) is the
expensive and bureaucratic people-to-people license restricted
to group travel," he said.