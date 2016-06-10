UPDATE 2-U.S. approves flights to Cuba by six American carriers

(Adds airline and government comments, detail, background)
WASHINGTON, June 10 The United States has
approved flights on six U.S. airlines to Cuban cities other than
Havana, linking the former Cold War foes closer together, the
U.S. Transportation Department said in a statement on Friday.
The green light lets airlines schedule flights to the
communist-ruled island for the first time in decades. Until now,
air travel to Cuba has been limited to charter services.
Flights will begin as early as the fall, the department
said.
American will have nonstop service from Miami, the
largest Cuban community in the United States; Southwest,
JetBlue and Silver Airways will fly from nearby Fort
Lauderdale; Frontier will add flights from Chicago and
Philadelphia; and Sun Country will serve Minneapolis.
"For avid travelers - that means 155 weekly trips,"
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in an online
bulletin. "It is an exciting time in American history as we
continue to make inroads toward safe scheduled passenger and
cargo flights to Cuba."
The department said it approved every route proposal outside
Havana except for those of charter operator Eastern Airlines.
A ban on tourism to Cuba remains part of U.S. law. However,
President Barack Obama has authorized exceptions since the
countries began restoring relations in December 2014. U.S.
travelers must meet one of 12 criteria such as being
Cuban-American or taking part in educational tours or
journalistic activity.
Airlines expect a gradual, though potentially bigger payout
from the flights than is typical for Caribbean destinations.
Strong demand will come from Cuban-Americans visiting
relatives, leisure travelers desiring a once off-limits
experience, and executives paying for business-class fares to
evaluate commercial opportunities, experts said.
"Today's news is historic on many fronts, especially for the
families who, for the first time in generations, will have
affordable ... air travel to visit their loved ones," said Robin
Hayes, chief executive of JetBlue Airways Corp, in a news
release.
American Airlines Group Inc and JetBlue said they will begin
selling tickets this summer. Southwest Airlines Co said it
welcomed the news.
Airlines have applied for nearly triple the 20 daily
round-trips that Cuba and the United States agreed to permit to
Havana. In extensive filings, each argued why it is suited for
the coveted routes and why others would offer inconvenient
connections or higher fares.
The Transportation Department said it will make a decision
on Havana this summer.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; David Shepardson,
Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)