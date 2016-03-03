UPDATE 2-U.S. airlines vie for limited routes to Cuba

(Adds airline comments on competition)
By Jeffrey Dastin
March 2 Top U.S. airlines on Wednesday said they
were seeking regulatory approval to start flying specific routes
to Cuba, ramping up competition over a limited number of
opportunities to serve one of the industry's last frontiers.
Dramatizing their eagerness for the coveted flights,
American Airlines Group Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp
and others argued why they were best suited for the
routes in memos that at times were critical of one another.
U.S. and Cuban officials signed an arrangement two weeks ago
restoring commercial air service between the countries for the
first time in decades. U.S. carriers had until March 2 to submit
route applications to the U.S. Transportation
Department.
The arrangement, in the works after the Cold War foes said
they would normalize ties in Dec. 2014, allows 20 round-trip
flights per day from the United States to Havana and 10
round-trip flights per day to nine other airports in Cuba.
But proposals by airlines appear to have exceeded the cap to
Havana by at least 19 flights per day, with requests even higher
for certain days of the week.
American Airlines Group Inc, which has the widest
Latin America network of its peers, asked for 10 daily flights
to Havana from its Miami hub, one per day from its hubs in
Charlotte and Dallas/Fort Worth and one per week from Los
Angeles and Chicago.
American said in its publicly filed application that there
were 10 times the number of Cuban-Americans living in Miami-Dade
county than in nearby Broward county, where its main rival to
the Caribbean, JetBlue, has its large Fort Lauderdale operation.
Separately, JetBlue said Wednesday it requested four daily
flights to Havana from Fort Lauderdale, two from Tampa, Orlando
and New York and one from Boston and Newark.
In its application, JetBlue called American's Miami hub
"chaotic" and more expensive per passenger compared to Fort
Lauderdale.
It added that the U.S. Transportation Department should
support competition "rather than continuing the status quo by
rewarding legacy carriers and increasing their market share."
The government agency has said it will try to maximize
public benefit in assigning the flights.
Southwest Airlines Co, United Continental Holdings
Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc also filed extensive
route requests, with Delta arguing its proposed Miami routes
were necessary to counterbalance American's otherwise market
dominance.
Analysts expect strong demand for airline travel from
Cuban-Americans visiting relatives, leisure travelers desiring a
once off-limits experience and executives evaluating commercial
opportunities.
"Our application is based on where the traffic is today,"
American's Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Howard Kass said
in an interview, referring to high demand for its existing
charter flights to the communist-ruled island.
The Republican majority in Congress has defied U.S.
President Barack Obama's call to rescind a long-standing trade
embargo, which includes a general tourism ban to Cuba. Obama has
used his executive authority to relax some travel restrictions,
however.
U.S. travelers must meet at least one of 12 criteria to
visit, such as taking part in educational tours or visiting
family in Cuba.
