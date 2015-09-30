U.S.-Cuban aviation deal possible this year, official says

| HAVANA, Sept 29
HAVANA, Sept 29 Cuba and the United States
advanced toward restoring scheduled airline service during two
days of talks that concluded in Havana on Tuesday, with the
potential to reach a deal this year, a U.S. official said.
"One more meeting might be enough to finalize an
arrangement. I can't be sure," said the U.S. official, who was
familiar with the talks and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The two sides planned to meet again, possibly before the end
of this year and most likely in Washington, the official told
Reuters.
Scheduled commercial airline service has been suspended for
decades as a result of Cold War animosity, but both sides
quickly made resumption a priority upon detente last December.
Charter flights have long connected the United States and
Cuba. Then Washington initiated new rules in January that more
easily permit U.S. airlines to fly to Cuba.
However, U.S. and Cuban officials first need to negotiate a
new arrangement before restarting scheduled service in which
customers could book travel directly with airlines.
After that informal deal is reached, the two sides have
agreed to work on updating a 1953 civil aviation agreement that
is still valid but obsolete.
Officials from six U.S. government agencies met with
counterparts from the Cuban Foreign Ministry and the Cuban
Institute of Civil Aviation on Monday and Tuesday, the official
said.
Safety and security cooperation was well advanced, largely
because existing charter flights already meet U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transportation Safety
Administration (TSA) standards, the official said.
General U.S. tourism to Cuba is banned by the U.S. trade
embargo of Cuba but certain Americans are allowed to go on
specially sanctioned travel.
U.S. President Barack Obama has relaxed those restrictions,
leading to a boom in U.S. citizen travel to Cuba, which is up
more than 60 percent this year with 106,607 Americans arriving
as of Sept. 20.
The market would grow further if the U.S. Congress were to
lift either the tourism ban or the embargo.
"We don't have a deadline. We're eager. Our carriers are
eager," the U.S. official said about reaching a deal. "Both
sides see it as positive in and of itself but positive also as a
signal of progress in the broader relationship."
Major U.S. airlines including JetBlue Airways Corp,
American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc
and United Air Lines have all expressed interest in
scheduled service to Cuba.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)