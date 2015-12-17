版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 17日 星期四 22:01 BJT

U.S., Cuba to resume scheduled commercial airline service -U.S official

WASHINGTON Dec 17 The United States and Cuba have reached an agreement to restore scheduled commercial airline service between the two countries, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the agreement was expected to be announced later on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the two countries' decision to restore diplomatic ties after more than 50 years of Cold War enmity. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Walsh)

