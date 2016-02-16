UPDATE 1-U.S., Cuba sign pact to restore scheduled flights

(Adds details and background, byline; changes dateline to
HAVANA, previous WASHINGTON)
By Daniel Trotta
HAVANA Feb 16 American and Cuban officials
signed an arrangement on Tuesday to restore scheduled air
service between the two countries after half a century, setting
off competition among U.S. airlines for the best routes to the
Caribbean island.
The signing ceremony in Havana formalized what officials had
announced in December: that the two former Cold War rivals would
add scheduled commercial airline service to the current charter
flights.
"Today is a historic day ... signaling that for the first
time in more than five decades the United States and Cuba will
allow scheduled service between our two nations," U.S.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said at the ceremony.
American travel to Cuba, both authorized and surreptitious,
has boomed since U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President
Raul Castro agreed to start normalizing relations in December
2014.
Shortly after the signing, JetBlue Airways,
American Airlines and United Airlines each
issued statements expressing interest, with the most competition
expected for the 20 round-trip flights between U.S. cities and
Havana, the Cuban capital.
The deal, which officials called a memorandum of
understanding, also permits up to 10 daily round-trips to each
of nine other international airports in Cuba.
U.S. airlines have until March 2 to submit route
applications to the U.S. Transportation Department, which will
spend about a month collecting information and likely decide in
the summer who can fly from which U.S. cities to Havana.
The department has said it will attempt to "maximize public
benefit" in assigning the flights.
Washington and Havana restored diplomatic ties in July after
a 54-year break, but commerce remains limited by the U.S. trade
embargo, which includes a ban on American tourism to the
Communist-led island.
The Republican majority in Congress has defied Obama's call
to rescind the embargo, so he has used his executive authority
to relax some trade and travel restrictions.
U.S. officials said authorized travel has risen 54 percent
since rapprochement, but Cuban data show U.S. arrivals increased
by 77 percent to 161,000 in 2015, a disparity explained by
Americans breaking the tourism ban and flying to Cuba through
third countries.
Legally, American travelers still have to fit one of the 12
categories of authorized travel, such as for educational or
religious activities, but violators appear to face little risk
of being prosecuted. The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign
Assets Control has not fined any Americans for visiting Cuba
since Obama took office in January 2009, its database shows.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta, Jeffrey Dastin and Megan Cassella;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)