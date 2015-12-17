版本:
U.S., Cuba aviation deal to boost authorized travel -State Dept

WASHINGTON Dec 17 An aviation deal establishing airline service between the United States and Cuba is expected to help boost travel between the two nations even as tourism-related travel remains prohibited, the U.S. State Department said in announcing the arrangement on Thursday.

"While U.S. law continues to prohibit travel to Cuba for tourist activities, a stronger civil aviation relationship will facilitate growth in authorized travel between our two countries- a critical component of the President's policy toward Cuba," the State Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Walsh)

