Executives see little progress on easing Cuba-U.S. financial services

NEW YORK, Sept 9 Multinational financial
companies met on Friday with U.S. and Cuban officials to discuss
making financial transactions between the two countries easier
but reported no concrete signs of progress.
Speaking at a luncheon hosted by the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce, Central Bank of Cuba First Vice President Irma
Martinez Castrillon said global financial institutions are
afraid of facing U.S. sanctions for allowing money to move
through Cuba. She said the financial sector has lagged other
industries in embracing the thawing of relations between the
United States and Cuba.
"In terms of policy and diplomacy, there has been great
progress but in the financial sector there is a great deal of
fear," she said.
The luncheon, which was open to the press, followed a
private "workshop" where the U.S. executives asked questions of
U.S. and Cuban officials. Representatives from General Electric
Co, Credit Suisse Group AG, Western Union Co
and Visa Inc were among the roughly 100 people in
attendance at the luncheon.
"We frankly still see hesitance on the part of U.S.
international banks" in processing financial transactions, said
Mark Feierstein, a senior White House official who spoke at the
lunch. Martinez Castrillon said there were more companies in
attendance at Friday's workshop than a similar one held recently
in Cuba.
U.S. President Barack Obama loosened financial services
restrictions with Cuba earlier this year, shortly before his
historic visit to the island. But banks have been slow on the
uptake, burned by past sanctions for breaking the embargo.
In October 2015, for example, U.S. regulators slapped Credit
Agricole with a $787 million fine for violating sanctions
against several countries including Cuba.
Only one bank, Stonegate, has so far issued U.S.
credit cards that can be used in Cuba, so most American
travelers bring wads of cash when they visit. Companies complain
they cannot get credit to do business with Cuba.
Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez, who has
been leading efforts by the Chamber of Commerce to promote
U.S.-Cuban business relations, cited "clarification" and
"relationship-building," as Friday's major accomplishments.
