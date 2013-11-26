UPDATE 1-Cuba suspends consular services in U.S., blames embargo

By David Adams
MIAMI Nov 26 Cuba is shutting down nearly all
of its consular services in the United States "until further
notice" after it said it was unable to find a bank willing to
handle its business, the government announced on Tuesday,
blaming the situation on the longstanding U.S. economic embargo.
The decision threatens to disrupt a recent surge in travel
between the United States and Cuba on the eve of the upcoming
busy holiday season.
The Cuban Interests Section, Havana's diplomatic mission in
Washington, said in a news release that it was informed in July
by its bank, M&T Bank, that it would no longer be able
to provide banking services to foreign missions.
Officials at Buffalo, New York-based M&T Bank did not
respond to phone calls seeking comment. The Obama administration
did not immediately comment on the announcement.
Due to the U.S. embargo, "and despite the numerous efforts
made with the Department of State," Cuba was unable to find a
U.S. or international bank to operate its U.S. accounts, the
Cuban Interests Section in Washington said in Tuesday's news
release.
The decision came as a shock to travel companies offering
services to Cuba, saying it would affect many travelers, both
Cuban and American, who need documents approved by Cuban
consular officials prior to departure.
"I really don't know how it's going to work out. We don't
have much information yet," said Tessie Aral, president of
Miami-based ABC Charters, one of several companies offering
charter flights to various cities in Cuba.
Christmas period flights were sold out between Dec. 20 and
Dec. 31 and those passengers would not be affected as they
already have travel documents, she said.
But other travelers who do not have up-to-date Cuban
passports "would have a problem," she said.
SPECIAL CASES
Cuba said the loss of banking services meant consular
services would only be available for humanitarian and special
cases "until further notice."
Cuba said it "particularly regrets the effects this may have
on Cuban and U.S. citizens ... with the negative impact on
family visits, academic, cultural, educational, scientific,
sports and other kind of exchange between Cuba and the United
States."
While the Cuban government does not publish statistics on
the number of Cuban Americans visiting the country each year,
tourism industry sources and U.S. charter companies and travel
agencies place the figure at around 350,000, many of whom must
seek entry visas if they do not have a valid Cuban passport.
Cuban emigres who lack U.S. citizenship must keep their
Cuban passports up to date through the Cuban Interests Section
in Washington.
Close to 100,000 Americans also visited Cuba in 2012,
according to the Cuban government, under the Obama
administration's people-to-people policy, providing much needed
revenues to the hotel and restaurant industries.
Cuban Americans usually stay with family and friends when
visiting home. Nevertheless, they spend hundreds of millions of
dollars annually renting cars, treating their families and
friends to meals at restaurants and purchasing goods at state
stores, creating revenue badly needed by the cash-strapped Cuban
government.
Cuba said the United States was required under the
diplomatic treaties to ensure "full facilities for the
performance of the functions" of its diplomatic missions and
consular offices in the United States.
The U.S. does facilitate connections but has no ability to
compel private banks to provide services, according to a senior
U.S. official.