UPDATE 1-Canada PM says hosting U.S.-Cuba talks allowed discretion

By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Dec 17 Canada's decision to host secret
talks between the United States and Cuba on normalizing
relations allowed the two countries the discretion they needed,
Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday.
In a brief statement, Harper congratulated the two on their
successful dialogue and said Canada supported a future for Cuba
that fully embraced the values of freedom, democracy, human
rights and the rule of law.
"We were not trying in any way to direct or mediate the
talks. We were just trying to make sure that they had the
opportunity to have the kind of dialogue they needed to have,"
he told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.
The first direct talks between the United States and Cuba
took place in June 2013 in Canada, which hosted the bulk of
meetings, U.S. officials said.
Canada has had full diplomatic relations with Cuba since
1945 and Canadian companies have long operated there. Shares in
natural resources conglomerate Sherritt International Corp
, Cuba's biggest independent energy company, soared 36
percent on Wednesday.
Not all Canadian companies have had the same success as
Sherritt. In September, Cuba jailed businessman Cy Tokmakjian
for corruption and the affair helped cut Canadian export
financing for companies operating there.
Canada and Mexico were the only countries in the hemisphere
to maintain ties with Cuba after the 1959 revolution that
brought Fidel Castro to power.
The high mark of bilateral relations came when former Prime
Minister Pierre Trudeau spent three days in Havana in early 1976
for talks with Castro. In October 2000, Castro served as an
honorary pallbearer at Trudeau's funeral.
Canada, which does C$1 billion in annual trade with Cuba, is
also the island's largest source of tourists, according to
Canadian government figures, representing about 40 percent of
all visitors to the island.
Canada's right-leaning Conservatives have long had a
distrustful attitude towards Communist governments and Harper
told the CBC that he believed changes were coming to Cuba.
"I think that's an economy and a society just overdue for
entry into the 21st century. Time will tell, but I think
probably when the current generation of leadership passes,
you'll see some changes," he said, adding that he thought the
country would eventually hold fair and free elections.
Government officials did not respond to requests for
additional details of how and where the negotiations took place.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Additional reporting by Solarina
Ho in Toronto; Editing by Amran Abocar, Toni Reinhold)