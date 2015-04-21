版本:
New York's Infor says reaches deal to resell software in Cuba

HAVANA, April 21 New York City-based software company Infor has identified a Cuban partner and reached an agreement to resell software in Cuba, Chief Executive Officer Charles Phillips said on Tuesday.

Phillips announced the deal at the conclusion of a two-day trade mission to Cuba led by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Chris Reese)

