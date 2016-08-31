U.S. awards Havana routes to 8 airlines, including American, Delta

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 The U.S. government on Wednesday granted eight U.S. airlines permission to begin scheduled commercial flights to Havana starting as early as this fall, with American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc and United Continental Holdings Inc among the winners.
The U.S. Transportation Department granted the lucrative Havana flights now after previously assigning routes to several Cuban provinces. (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Daniel Trotta in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
