United Airlines plans flights to Cuba from U.S.

WASHINGTON Jan 15 United Airlines said on Thursday it planned to serve Cuba with flights from Houston and Newark, New Jersey, subject to government approvals.

"We plan to serve Cuba, subject to government approvals, and look forward to doing so from our global gateways of Newark and Houston," spokesman Rahsaan Johnson said in a statement. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Peter Cooney)
