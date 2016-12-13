CORRECTED-Google signs internet deal with Cuba's telecommunications monopoly

(Corrects figure in 9th paragraph on homes connected to
internet or Cuba intranet, to 5.6 percent instead of 3.4
percent)
By Marc Frank
HAVANA Dec 12 Google signed an agreement with
the Cuban government on Monday granting internet users on the
Communist-run island quicker access to its branded content.
Eric Schmidt, chairman of Google's parent company Alphabet
Inc, signed the deal with Mayra Arevich Marin,
president of state telecommunications monopoly ETECSA. It grants
Cubans speedy access to the Google Global Cache network, which
stores content from sites like Gmail and YouTube on servers
located closer to end users.
In a country where public internet access is limited to slow
and expensive Wi-Fi hot spots, it was not clear how the deal
would actually impact service in the short term.
"This deal allows ETECSA to use our technology to reduce
latency by caching some of our most popular high bandwidth
content like YouTube videos at a local level," a Google
statement said.
"This may improve reception of cached materials, but not for
example email which depends on local bandwidth," a local
telecommunications technician said, requesting anonymity for
fear of losing his job.
Google and ETECSA were not immediately available for
comment.
President Barack Obama has made improved internet access a
central part of his efforts to normalize relations with Cuba,
first announced two years ago.
However, Cuba to date has balked at allowing U.S. companies
to participate in wiring the country, citing national security
concerns.
Whether because of a lack of investment or concerns about
the flow of information in a Communist state that monopolizes
the media, Cuba has lagged behind in internet usage. Only 5.6
percent of Cuban homes had either intranet or internet access
last year, according to a U.N. agency.
The Google deal comes as officials in Havana and Washington
are working to wrap up pending commercial accords before
President Barack Obama leaves office next month.
President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to scrap detente
between the Cold War foes unless Cuba makes political and other
concessions.
Improved bilateral relations have been accomplished through
executive orders circumventing trade embargo laws and can easily
be reversed by Trump.
The Obama administration has said it hopes increased
commercial links between the two countries will make it
difficult for future administrations to undo the recent warming
in U.S.-Cuba relations.
