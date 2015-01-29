UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmakers seek to end restrictions on travel to Cuba

(Adds comments, details from news conference, Amex and Kayak
adding Cuba)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Jan 29 Eight Republican and
Democratic U.S. senators introduced legislation on Thursday to
repeal all restrictions on U.S. citizens' travel to Cuba, the
first step in Congress toward ending the U.S. embargo since
President Barack Obama moved toward normal relations last month.
The bill would end legal restrictions on travel to the
island by U.S. citizens and legal residents, as well as on
related banking transactions.
The Obama administration announced some loosening of
restrictions on travel last month, but Congress must vote to end
them.
Senators backing the bill include Republicans Jeff Flake,
Jerry Moran, Michael Enzi and John Boozman, as well as
Democrats Patrick Leahy, Richard Durbin, Tom Udall and Sheldon
Whitehouse.
They acknowledged Cuba will not change overnight, but called
Thursday's announcement an important step.
"We're not offering a concession. We're simply saying that
Americans should be allowed to have the right to travel wherever
they would like to unless there's a compelling national security
reason," Flake said.
Moran is from Kansas, Enzi Wyoming and Boozman Arkansas.
Although Republicans are generally more resistant to the changes
in Cuba policy backed by Obama, a Democrat, lawmakers from
farming states generally favor moves that could lead to more
open Cuban markets.
The senators said there was bipartisan support in the Senate
for ending the travel ban, possibly enough to pass it if the
chamber's Republican leaders allow it to come up for a vote.
A total end to the embargo will not happen any time soon,
they said.
A companion bill on travel will be introduced in the House
of Representatives next week by Republican Representative Mark
Sanford and Democratic Representative Jim McGovern.
There has been vocal opposition to any ending of Cuba's
isolation in the U.S. Congress, led by staunchly anti-Castro
Cuban-American lawmakers including Republican Senator Marco
Rubio and Democratic Senator Robert Menendez.
Opponents of Obama's plans have so far not announced any
legislation seeking to stop them. There will be hearings on Cuba
next week in both the Senate and House.
Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro announced on Dec. 17
they would work toward normalizing relations between their
countries, more than half a century after Castro's brother Fidel
took power.
Castro set a tough tone on relations with the United States
in a speech on Wednesday, warning that any U.S. interference in
Cuba's internal affairs would make rapprochement meaningless.
U.S. companies are already moving toward business with Cuba.
American Express Co said Tuesday it would launch
operations in Cuba. And Kayak, owned by online
travel agency Priceline Group Inc, has added Cuba to
its website.
