U.S. cruise ship pulls into Havana on historic Cuba voyage

| HAVANA
HAVANA May 2 The first U.S. cruise ship to
arrive in Cuba in decades received a warm welcome on Monday from
Havana residents who gathered at the wharf in the colonial old
city as hundreds of Americans waved from the decks of the
vessel.
It was another first for the two countries since U.S.
President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro announced
a historic rapprochement in December 2014, and comes weeks after
Obama's visit to the Caribbean island.
Carnival Corp's Adonia, a small ship with a capacity
of 700 passengers, slipped through the channel into Havana Bay
in the morning under picture-perfect skies, then docked at the
colonial old town recently visited by Obama.
A Cuban law prohibiting nationals from entering the country
by sea had almost delayed the cruise but was lifted by local
authorities just over a week ago.
Obama has made the dramatic shift in U.S. policy toward Cuba
a part of his legacy.
The two countries reestablished diplomatic relations a year
ago and have signed agreements on issues of common concern such
as the environment, postal services and direct flights.
Talks are ongoing over other issues that have kept the
next-door neighbors apart, from the return of fugitives to
reparations for embargo damages and the return of the Guantanamo
Naval Base.
Obama had urged the Republican-controlled Congress to lift
the trade embargo and travel ban, but to no avail, resorting to
his executive powers to punch holes in them instead.
Both sides appear determined to make further progress on
travel before Obama leaves office.
"Regularly scheduled cruises are the third leg of the land,
sea and air efforts by the Obama Administration to cement its
policy changes, the goal is to make the initiatives big and loud
so that they are harder to dislodge," said John Kavulich,
president of the New York-based US-Cuba Trade and Economic
Council.
