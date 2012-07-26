No Libya solution in Cuba, but ready to talk to US-Castro

* Offers to talk with United States as equals
* Hostile U.S.-Cuban rhetoric heats up
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, July 26 Cuban President Raul Castro
accused the United States on Thursday of seeking an overthrow of
the Cuban government similar to Arab Spring countries, while
reiterating his government's willingness to negotiate with its
decades old foe.
"“The day they want (to talk) the table is served," Castro
said in a nationally televised address on one of the biggest
days in Cuba's political calendar.
“"I have already informed them through diplomatic channels.
If they want to talk, we will talk ... but as equals ... We are
going to talk about the same themes (democracy and human rights)
in the United States," he said.
The communist-ruled island was marking the anniversary of
the 1953 attack led by Fidel Castro on the Moncada army barracks
in the city of Santiago de Cuba that started the Cuban
Revolution.
Raul Castro, dressed in military uniform, spoke in eastern
Guantanamo province after the official celebration marking the
date concluded.
Castro, who took over for his ailing brother in 2008 after
serving as defense minister for decades, charged that government
opponents on the island, supported by the United States and
other western countries, "were “creating the conditions and
aspiring to one day have happen here, what happened in Libya and
what they want to happen in Syria."
Libya's long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi was toppled after
a bloody conflict, and forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar
a-Assad are trying to crush a rebellion seeking to oust him.
Castro's comments followed the death on Sunday of the
country's most prominent dissident and civil rights activist,
Oswaldo Paya, who was killed in an apparent car accident. Paya
led a 2002 petition drive to reform the country's one-party
political system, but was also highly critical of U.S. policy
toward Cuba, including the 50-year-old economic embargo against
the island.
Cuba is undergoing a major economic reform process to shrink
its inefficient public administration and state-run business
sectors, but has staunchly rejected any suggestions of reform to
its political system.
U.S.-Cuban relations have warmed slightly since President
Barack Obama took office but progress has come to a virtual halt
since American contractor Alan Gross was arrested in Havana in
December 2009 and sentenced to 15 years in prison for setting up
Internet networks under a semi-covert U.S. program aimed at
promoting political change.
Hostile rhetoric between the two governments has heated up
in recent months as election cycles in both countries take
place, with the White House criticizing Havana for its
repression of dissent.
"“If they want a confrontation with us let it be only in
baseball or some other sport," Castro quipped. "“In other areas
no. We have no interest in harming anyone, but we will defend
our people," he said.