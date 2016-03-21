UPDATE 1-Priceline unit Booking.com strikes Cuba deal for Americans

(Adds payment routing, background, paragraphs 7,8)
By Mimi Dwyer
NEW YORK, March 21 Priceline Group has
agreed with Cuba to make Cuban hotel rooms available to U.S.
customers via subsidiary Booking.com, becoming the first U.S.
online travel agency to strike a deal with the island's
government, a Booking.com executive said.
The deal comes on the first full day of U.S. President
Barack Obama's visit to Cuba and on the heels of U.S. hotel firm
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide's agreement with the
Cuban government to manage and market three Havana hotel
properties.
Booking.com would allow Americans traveling to Cuba to
reserve and pay for rooms at a number of Cuban and foreign
hotels, starting in several weeks, Booking.com Americas Managing
Director Todd Dunlap told Reuters in an interview on Saturday.
Americans previously had to reserve Cuban hotels principally
through travel agencies or tour groups.
Booking.com would operate initially in Havana, Dunlap said.
It planned to work with foreign companies already in Cuba,
including France's Accor and Spanish chains Meliá
Hotels International SA and NH Hotel Group SA.
It was also working on deals with state-run Cuban chains.
The only major American lodging booking service currently
available to Americans in Cuba is online home-rental marketplace
Airbnb.
Priceline Group began working on bringing its services to
Cuba shortly after President Obama's Dec. 17, 2014 announcement
of a thaw in relations with Cuba. The two countries restored
diplomatic relations last year.
Priceline said it would route payments through a European
partner but declined to specify which.
The improvement in U.S.-Cuba relations has fueled a price
surge for the island's 63,000 hotel rooms, many booked solid
months in advance. Cuba received a record 3.52 million visitors
last year, up 17.4 percent from 2014. American visits rose 77
percent to 161,000, not counting hundreds of thousands of
Cuban-Americans.
General tourism by Americans to Cuba is still barred under
the U.S. trade embargo. But U.S. travelers may visit the island
under "general licenses" that permit travel for religion, family
visits, cultural exchange, sports, and other purposes approved
by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control
On March 17 OFAC said it would allow people to travel
individually, rather than in organized groups, so long as their
trips fell under the authorized categories.
Booking.com would ask travelers to certify that they fit one
of the Treasury's approved travel categories, but would not
verify their status, Dunlap said. The company would keep
travelers' information on file for five years should officials
choose to check.
(Additional reporting by Mike Stone in New York, editing by
Peter Henderson, Stephen Coates and W Simon)