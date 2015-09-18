版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 19日 星期六

Sprint says to expand roaming to Cuba

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 Sprint Corp said it plans to expand roaming to Cuba but did not offer a set time frame or any additional details.

A company spokeswoman told Reuters the phone carrier would be expanding to Cuba "soon" after the U.S. government eased restrictions on Friday for American companies seeking to do business in Cuba. (Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Chris Reese)

