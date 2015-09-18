Sprint says to expand roaming to Cuba

BRIEF-Bioptix enters agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 Sprint Corp said it plans to expand roaming to Cuba but did not offer a set time frame or any additional details.
A company spokeswoman told Reuters the phone carrier would be expanding to Cuba "soon" after the U.S. government eased restrictions on Friday for American companies seeking to do business in Cuba. (Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Chris Reese)
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 20 A U.S. bankruptcy court judge granted Avaya Inc approval on Friday to tap $425 million of the $725 million loan proposed to carry the telecommunications company through its restructuring, funds the company said were essential to continue operations.
Jan 20 Merck & Co said it agreed to enter into a settlement and license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to resolve all global patent-infringement litigation related to its cancer drug, Keytruda.