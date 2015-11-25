FEATURE-With U.S.-Cuba detente, a battle over trademarks looms

| CAMAGUEY, Cuba
CAMAGUEY, Cuba Nov 25 When Julio Manzini
decided two years ago to name his small restaurant McDonald's
after the famous fast-food chain, he had no idea it
could cause any trouble. He has since been frightened into
removing the name.
"I don't even know what McDonald's tastes like, I just
thought the name was striking, like Shakira or something," he
said at the lunch counter of what used to be "Cafeteria La
McDonald's Camagueyana" in the Cuban city of Camaguey, about 300
miles (500 km) east of Havana.
This month, Manzini stripped "McDonald's" and the famous
golden arches from his handcrafted sign as a precaution after he
claimed his establishment was visited by a lawyer sent by the
company.
The place is now simply called "Cafeteria La Camagueyana."
His counterfeit McDonald's illustrates a potential
battlefront between Cuba and the United States over trademark
and intellectual property rights as Cuba's economy opens up to
more private enterprise and closer ties with the United States.
The two countries restored diplomatic relations this year
after half a century of Cold War hostility and are now working
to improve ties. Trademark and intellectual property issues will
be on the negotiating table, both sides have said.
Both have grievances. The United States has denied Cuban
companies the same trademark protection enjoyed by brands from
everywhere else, forcing marquee names such as Havana Club rum
and Cohiba cigars into long, expensive court battles.
And while Cuba protects trademarks registered with the
government, it also tolerates or officially sanctions the resale
of unlicensed music, software and entertainment. State
television routinely pirates American movies and shows for
broadcast.
In a socialist economy that only in recent years has allowed
small-scale private businesses, knowledge of trademark law is
poor. Manzini said he never thought to check with the Cuban
Office of Industrial Property (OCPI) to see if the McDonald's
name was available. It is not: McDonald's has registered
trademarks in Cuba since at least 1985.
Despite the United States' 53-year-old trade embargo against
Cuba, companies from both countries have continued registering
trademarks and patents in the other.
Since 1966 about 1,500 U.S. businesses have filed nearly
6,000 trademarks in Cuba, including renewals, according to data
from Saegis, the online trademark database from Thomson Reuters.
Among them are Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Levi's
, Nike, Starbucks Coffee, Pfizer
, Intel, Burger King, KFC and Goodyear.
Another 1,355 trademarks of U.S. origin, including Walmart
and Google, are protected under an
international treaty known as the Madrid Protocol, according to
World Intellectual Property Organization data.
Aside from the "special hamburgers" and "American coffee" on
offer, there is little that separates Manzini's hole-in-the-wall
operation from hundreds of other snack bars tucked in doorways
across the island.
But he was likely violating trademark protections by using
the McDonald's name and the golden arches on his sign. He said
he only fully understood he could be in trouble after the lawyer
visited the restaurant recently while he was away.
"I'm really afraid. I don't even pull in 1,000 pesos ($40) a
day," Manzini said.
McDonald's would have to complain to the OCPI to legally
stop Manzini and others, such as the "McDunald" cafe in the city
of Santa Clara, which also uses the golden arches on its sign.
A spokeswoman for McDonald's declined to comment except to
say that "we are committed to vigorously protecting our
intellectual property."
EXPLOSION OF INTEREST
More companies have registered their brands in Cuba since
U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro
announced detente last December, among them Twitter,
Uber and Segway.
"There has been an explosion of interest from U.S.
companies," said Jaime Angeles, an intellectual property lawyer
and partner at Dominican law firm Angeles & Lugo Lovaton who
represents firms fighting for their trademark rights in Cuba.
Some 192 U.S. trademarks were filed in Cuba in the first
four months of 2015, compared to 78 in all of 2014, according to
Saegis data.
A few U.S. companies have seen their brand names pursued by
others in Cuba.
Gustavo Fuentes, a Cuban lawyer residing in the United
States, has applied for 65 trademarks, including famous brands
such as John Deere, Chase, the NFL and Pixar.
Some companies are contesting those rights, including
JetBlue Airways Corp, which announced plans for a New
York-to-Havana charter five months after Fuentes asked for the
name JetBlue.
"We will vigorously protect our brand in Cuba," spokesman
Doug McGraw said.
Fuentes declined to comment. The OCPI has yet to grant him
any trademarks, according to its public records.
Angeles, who represents eight of the U.S. companies,
including restaurant chain IHOP and pharmaceutical
company Hospira, said he was confident they would win the rights
to their brands in Cuba.
"The Cuban system has all the legal tools to protect
trademarks of any country," he said, adding that companies
should claim their trademarks before someone else does. "Filing
first is the cheapest protection you can get."
Cuba has long struggled to protect its marquee brands under
U.S. law, including one statute that aims to protect owners of
Cuban companies nationalized after the 1959 revolution that
brought Fidel Castro to power.
Bacardi, the former Cuban distiller that now makes rum in
Puerto Rico, controls Havana Club in the United States after
acquiring the name from its original pre-revolutionary owner.
Everywhere else, Cuba and its French joint venture partner,
Pernod Ricard, control the rights to Havana Club.
"That is a restriction we put on trademarks only with
respect to Cuba," said Jeremy Sheff, a law professor at St.
John's University in New York. "The U.S. treatment of Cuba is
unique in all of international property law."
Cuba's famed Cohiba cigar brand has been fighting for its
trademark for 19 years against a rival that won a major U.S.
court case by citing the embargo.
(Reporting by Jaime Hamre; Additional reporting and Writing by
Daniel Trotta; Editing by Kieran Murray)