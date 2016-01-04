Virginia and Cuba to sign port agreement, look to expand trade

| HAVANA
HAVANA Jan 4 Virginia's port authority will
become the first U.S. port operator to sign a cooperation
agreement with its Cuban counterpart, in an effort to increase
trade and establish direct service with Cuba, Virginia's
governor said on Monday.
"We are going to sign an agreement tomorrow between the Port
of Mariel and our Port of Virginia which will be a strategic
alliance," Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said during a
three-day trip to the Communist-run island.
McAuliffe is the fourth U.S. governor to visit Cuba since
both countries announced they would work to normalize relations
just over a year ago.
His 30-member delegation includes various state officials
and about twenty business leaders.
The recently opened Mariel Port, just west of Havana, aims
to become a major shipping center as larger ships pass through
the Panama Canal and use it as a logistical hub.
"As Cuba and the United States normalize relationships, we'd
like to see the Cuban companies establish Virginia as their
distribution point for the United States," Thomas Capozzi, chief
sales officer for the Port of Virginia, told Reuters.
According to the New York-based U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic
Council, Norfolk, Virginia, ranked first - in metric tons - of
14 ports used in 2015 for exporting agricultural products from
the United States to Cuba.
President Barack Obama has relaxed parts of the
comprehensive trade embargo of Cuba and has asked Congress to
lift it completely.
Virginia is Cuba's third U.S. trade partner. The state has
exported nearly $400 million in goods to the island in the last
decade, McAuliffe said.
The United States authorized cash-only agricultural exports
to Cuba in 2000.
Virginia's sales to Cuba, hampered by U.S. sanctions that
bar Havana from credit, dropped to $25 million in 2014, Virginia
Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Todd Haymore told Reuters,
echoing a call by the governor to allow bank credit for the food
trade.
He said the delegation, which includes representatives from
pork producer Smithfield Foods and poultry producer Perdue
Farms, hopes to increase and diversify Virginia's exports to
Cuba, which consist primarily of apples, wine and soy products.
(Reporting by Jaime Hamre; Editing by Marc Frank and Dan
Grebler)