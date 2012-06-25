UPDATE 1-Cubic says founder, CEO Walter Zable dies

June 25 Cubic Corp, a supplier of combat training systems and services, said its founder and Chief Executive Walter Zable died at the age of 97.

The board named Chief Financial Officer William Boyle as president and CEO on an interim basis.

Zable founded the company in 1951 and expanded it in areas like defense systems, mission support services and transportation systems, Cubic said in a statement.

Cubic shares were slightly down at $44.83 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.