BRIEF-Pure Storage qtrly non-gaap net loss per share $0.02
* Pure Storage announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
June 25 Cubic Corp, a supplier of combat training systems and services, said its founder and Chief Executive Walter Zable died at the age of 97.
The board named Chief Financial Officer William Boyle as president and CEO on an interim basis.
Zable founded the company in 1951 and expanded it in areas like defense systems, mission support services and transportation systems, Cubic said in a statement.
Cubic shares were slightly down at $44.83 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Pure Storage announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
March 1 President Donald Trump told Congress on Tuesday that more needs to be done to bring down "artificially high" prices for prescription drugs, while at the same time praising a drug that turns out to cost $300,000 per year.
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.