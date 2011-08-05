UPDATE 1-Cubic Corp restates FY2010 statements, Q3 profit beats

* Says audit committee identified errors in financial statements

* Says errors related to way of recording impact of exchange rates

* Q3 EPS $0.78 vs est $0.71

* Q3 sales $319.9 mln vs est $335.6 mln (Follwos alerts)

Aug 5 Cubic Corp , a supplier of combat training systems and services, restated its fiscal 2010 results as it found errors in the way it recorded the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates on some investments held by its United Kingdom unit.

The company, which also posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, said it has restated statements of income and cash flows for the quarter ending March 31, 2010 and nine months ended June 30, 2010.

As a result of the errors, other non-operating income was understated by $5.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2010 and non-operating income was overstated by a similar amount for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2010.

However, it said that the restatements had no material impact on the financial statement for the nine-months ended June 30, 2011 or the fiscal year ended September 30, 2010.

April-June net income was $20.8 million, or 78 cents a share, compared with $22.7 million, or 85 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales fell 3 percent to $319.9 million, while total backlog was $2.83 billion at June end.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 78 cents a share on sales of $335.6 million.

Shares of the San Diego, California-based company closed at $43.28 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)