UPDATE 1-Cubic Corp restates FY2010 statements, Q3 profit beats

* Says audit committee identified errors in financial
statements
* Says errors related to way of recording impact of exchange
rates
* Q3 EPS $0.78 vs est $0.71
* Q3 sales $319.9 mln vs est $335.6 mln
(Follwos alerts)
Aug 5 Cubic Corp , a supplier of combat
training systems and services, restated its fiscal 2010 results
as it found errors in the way it recorded the impact of changes
in foreign exchange rates on some investments held by its United
Kingdom unit.
The company, which also posted a better-than-expected
third-quarter profit, said it has restated statements of income
and cash flows for the quarter ending March 31, 2010 and nine
months ended June 30, 2010.
As a result of the errors, other non-operating income was
understated by $5.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2010
and non-operating income was overstated by a similar amount for
the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2010.
However, it said that the restatements had no material
impact on the financial statement for the nine-months ended June
30, 2011 or the fiscal year ended September 30, 2010.
April-June net income was $20.8 million, or 78 cents a
share, compared with $22.7 million, or 85 cents a share, a year
ago.
Sales fell 3 percent to $319.9 million, while total backlog
was $2.83 billion at June end.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 78 cents a
share on sales of $335.6 million.
Shares of the San Diego, California-based company closed at
$43.28 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)