UPDATE 1- Cubic Corp Q4 profit beats Street on lower costs

BRIEF-Banro reports robbery attempt at Twangiza mine site
* On February 7, 2017, a group of armed robbers attempted to enter gate of Banro's Twangiza mine site camp
(Follows alerts)
* Q4 EPS $0.90 vs est $0.77
* Q4 rev $346.9 mln vs est $351.8 mln
* Backlog $2.84 bln
Nov 22 Cubic Corp, a supplier of combat training systems and services, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by an 8 percent fall in product costs.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $24.1 million, or 90 cents a share, from $13.3 million, or 49 cents a share a year ago.
However, sales fell marginally to $346.9 million, hit by a 2.8 percent fall in product sales.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 77 cents a share on sales of $351.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total backlog was $2.84 billion at September end compared to $2.49 billion a year ago.
Shares of the San Diego, California-based company closed at $43.61 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* On February 7, 2017, a group of armed robbers attempted to enter gate of Banro's Twangiza mine site camp
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Senate was poised to vote on Tuesday on President Donald Trump's choice of billionaire Betsy DeVos to be education secretary, amid a deadlock over the controversial nominee that is expected to be broken by Vice President Mike Pence.
* CERECOR ENGAGES SUNTRUST ROBINSON HUMPHREY TO ASSIST WITH REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES