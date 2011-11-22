UPDATE 1- Cubic Corp Q4 profit beats Street on lower costs

(Follows alerts)

* Q4 EPS $0.90 vs est $0.77

* Q4 rev $346.9 mln vs est $351.8 mln

* Backlog $2.84 bln

Nov 22 Cubic Corp, a supplier of combat training systems and services, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by an 8 percent fall in product costs.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $24.1 million, or 90 cents a share, from $13.3 million, or 49 cents a share a year ago.

However, sales fell marginally to $346.9 million, hit by a 2.8 percent fall in product sales.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 77 cents a share on sales of $351.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total backlog was $2.84 billion at September end compared to $2.49 billion a year ago.

Shares of the San Diego, California-based company closed at $43.61 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)