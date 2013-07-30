UPDATE 1-Cubist to pay up to $1.62 bln for Trius, Optimer Pharma

* Says to pay $13.50 per share upfront for Trius
* Says to pay $10.75 per share upfront for Optimer
* Cubist shares up 3 pct after the bell
July 30 Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc said
it would buy Trius Therapeutics Inc and Optimer
Pharmaceuticals Inc for up to $1.62 billion as it seeks
to strengthen its antibiotics portfolio.
Cubist said it would pay Optimer shareholders $10.75 per
share in cash upfront, and an additional $5 per share contingent
on Optimer meeting certain sales milestones.
The total value of $15.75 per share is a premium of about 19
percent to Optimer's Tuesday's closing price of $13.29, but
represents a discount minus the contingent payment.
For Trius, Cubist will pay $13.50 per share in cash and
another $2.00 per share if Trius meets certain sales targets.
Collectively, the $15.50 per share offer, is about 32 percent
more than Trius's Tuesday closing of $11.71.
Cubist, known for its Cubicin antibiotic, would gain a
late-stage Trius drug that has shown promise in treating skin
infections. From Optimer, Cubist will acquire the antibacterial,
Dificid, which brought in sales of $19.0 million in the quarter
ended June.
"I don't think (Cubist) will create a ton of value out of
(the Optimer deal), but I don't think it's going to wind up
looking like a bad deal," Baird analyst Brian Skorney said.
"The risk to me is that there is a little bit of overlap in
terms of Trius' drug and Cubicin in terms of market opportunity
in outpatient complicated skin infection," Skorney added.
Cubist shares rose about 3 percent to $58.50 after the bell.
Trius shares were trading up at $13.75, while those of Optimer
were down at $12.15 after hours.