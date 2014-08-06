版本:
Cubist Pharma recalls some vials of antibiotic Cubicin

Aug 6 Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc said it recalled some vials of its antibiotic Cubicin due to the potential presence of glass particles.

Cubist said no adverse events had been reported so far. It did not reveal how many lots were affected, but said the issue was limited to one of its suppliers.

Cubicin is intravenously administered for the treatment of skin and blood stream infections. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
