UPDATE 1-Cubist says urinary tract infection drug succeeds in study

Nov 25 Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its experimental treatment for a type of urinary tract infection
showed it was as effective as an approved antibiotic, sending
its shares up 8 percent to a 13-year high.
The main goal of a late-stage trial was to show whether the
intravenous treatment, a combination of ceftolozane and
tazobactam, eradicated the infection and cured patients five to
nine days after the last dose.
The drug, CXA-201, is undergoing clinical development to
treat gram-negative, or antibiotic-resistant infections.
"CXA-201 is one of the most critical Cubist pipeline agents
because of its applicability in multiple indications," Aegis
Capital analyst Raghuram Selvaraju said.
Massachusetts-based Cubist submitted an application to
market tedizolid phosphate for the treatment of skin infections
last month.
"Both CXA-201 and tedizolid phosphate could be approved
within the next 18 months, setting Cubist up well for the
long-term future," Selvaraju said in a note.
An estimated 2 million patients each year in the United
States contract drug-resistant infections, the company said,
citing a recent U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention
report.
CXA-201 tested the drug's efficacy in treating complicated
urinary tract infection (cUTI), an infection of the urinary
system accompanied by an underlying condition that increases the
risk of failing standard treatment.
The results of the study, showed a "statistical superiority"
of the drug compared to generic antibiotic levofloxacin in 1,050
patients, including those with pyelonephritis, a condition where
the infection spreads to the kidneys.
The most commonly reported adverse events of the treatment
were headaches, constipation, hypertension, nausea and diarrhea.
Cubist said it was concluding another late-stage study with
the drug in patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections
and expects to report the results in late December.
CXA-201 is also being tested to treat hospital-acquired
bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial
pneumonia, which are serious forms of lung infections.
Shares of the company were up 8 percent at $70.74 on the
Nasdaq in late-morning trading. They touched a high of $70.90.