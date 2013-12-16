版本:
BRIEF-Cubist Pharma up 9.5 percent premarket after antibiotic succeeds in late-stage trial

NEW YORK Dec 16 Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Pharma up 9.5 percent to $68.75 in premarket after antibiotic succeeds in late-stage trial
