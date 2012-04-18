UPDATE 1-Strong Cubicin sales lift Cubist Pharma results

* Q1 revenue $211.7 mln vs est $209.4 mln

April 18 Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc's profit beat analysts' estimates for the fifth quarter in a row, on strong sales of its flagship antibiotic Cubicin.

Cubist, which is also developing drugs to treat pain and constipation, posted first-quarter earnings of $32.8 million, or 45 cents per share, up from $22.6 million, or 34 cents per share a year ago.

Excluding one-off items, profit was 82 cents per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were anticipating a profit of 47 cents per share, on average.

Revenue rose 30 percent to $211.7 million in the quarter, exceeding the $209.4 million expected by analysts.

The rise was primarily due to a boost in sales of Cubicin, a once-daily injection to treat bacterial skin infections. Cubicin revenues grew 22 percent to $197.4 million.

Shares in the biopharmaceutical company closed up marginally at $40.69 percent on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.