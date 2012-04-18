UPDATE 1-Strong Cubicin sales lift Cubist Pharma results

* Q1 revenue $211.7 mln vs est $209.4 mln
* Q1 adj EPS $0.82 vs est $0.47
* Shares up 30 cents after market
April 18 Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc's
profit beat analysts' estimates for the fifth quarter in a row,
on strong sales of its flagship antibiotic Cubicin.
Cubist, which is also developing drugs to treat pain and
constipation, posted first-quarter earnings of $32.8 million, or
45 cents per share, up from $22.6 million, or 34 cents per share
a year ago.
Excluding one-off items, profit was 82 cents per share.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were anticipating a
profit of 47 cents per share, on average.
Revenue rose 30 percent to $211.7 million in the quarter,
exceeding the $209.4 million expected by analysts.
The rise was primarily due to a boost in sales of Cubicin, a
once-daily injection to treat bacterial skin infections.
Cubicin revenues grew 22 percent to $197.4 million.
Shares in the biopharmaceutical company closed up marginally
at $40.69 percent on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.