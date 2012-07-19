UPDATE 1-Cubist Pharma revenue beats estimates, shares rise

* Q2 revenue $231 mln vs est $226.1 mln
* Cubicin sales rise 20 pct to $212 mln
* Shares up 5 percent after market
July 19 Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc's
revenue beat market expectations as sales of its lead drug
Cubicin soared, sending its shares up as much as 5 percent in
extended trade.
Total revenue rose 30 percent to $231 million.
The company said revenue from Cubicin, an antibiotic
injection approved in the United States to treat bacterial skin
infections, rose 20 percent to $212 million.
It posted a second-quarter net income of $43.1 million, or
58 cents per share, compared with a loss of $20.6 million, or 34
cents a share, a year earlier.
Cubist recorded a contingent consideration of $81.8 million
in the year-ago quarter relating to potential milestone payments
to stockholders of Calixa, which it acquired in 2009.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 68 cents per
share.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 45 cents per share on
revenue of $226.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cubist is also developing treatments for bacterial
infections, hospital-acquired diarrhea and opioid-induced
constipation in chronic non-cancer pain.
Shares of Lexington, Massachusetts-based Cubist were up 5
percent at $42.50 after the bell. They closed at $40.63 on
Thursday on the Nasdaq.