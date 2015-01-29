版本:
MOVES-Cullen/Frost appoints Jerry Salinas as CFO

Jan 28 Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc appointed Jerry Salinas as chief financial officer, succeeding Phillip Green, effective Jan. 28.

Green, 60, who has served as CFO since 1995, was appointed president, succeeding David Beck, who has elected to retire.

Salinas, 56, has served as Treasurer since 1997. (1.usa.gov/1v9Xf24) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru)
