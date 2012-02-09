Cumberland Pharma shares rise on patent allowance

Feb 9 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares rose 18 percent to a year-high after U.S. authorities agreed to grant a patent to a new formulation of its liver drug.

On Wednesday, the company said the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted it a notice of allowance relating to a new formulation of its Acetadote injection.

Acetadote is designed to prevent and decrease the extent of liver damage caused by an overdose of acetaminophen, a compound commonly found in pain killers and fever drugs.

If issued, the patent would expire in August 2025, Cumberland said in a statement.

This formulation of Acetadote, approved by U.S. health regulators in January 2011, has a longer shelf life than the prior formulation.

Shares of the Nashville, Tennessee-based company were trading at $8.00 on Thursday morning in heavy volumes, making it one of the top percentage gainers on the Nasdaq.