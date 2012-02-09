Cumberland Pharma shares rise on patent allowance

Feb 9 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
shares rose 18 percent to a year-high after U.S. authorities
agreed to grant a patent to a new formulation of its liver drug.
On Wednesday, the company said the United States Patent and
Trademark Office granted it a notice of allowance relating to a
new formulation of its Acetadote injection.
Acetadote is designed to prevent and decrease the extent of
liver damage caused by an overdose of acetaminophen, a compound
commonly found in pain killers and fever drugs.
If issued, the patent would expire in August 2025,
Cumberland said in a statement.
This formulation of Acetadote, approved by U.S. health
regulators in January 2011, has a longer shelf life than the
prior formulation.
Shares of the Nashville, Tennessee-based company were
trading at $8.00 on Thursday morning in heavy volumes, making it
one of the top percentage gainers on the Nasdaq.