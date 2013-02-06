版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Cummins up 1.4 percent in premarket after results

NEW YORK Feb 6 Cummins Inc : * Shares up 1.4 percent in premarket trading after results

