Cummins CEO says still growing market share in China

WASHINGTON Jan 23 Cummins Inc Chief
Executive Officer Tom Linebarger said on Friday the company is
still growing its market share in China but is prepared for
lower infrastructure spending in the country.
"We are prepared, based on what we have heard from the
Chinese government, that infrastructure spending will remain a
little lower for a while, and that's not necessarily great for
us," Linebarger said at the Business Roundtable.
"But our business in China is still terrific, we still have
a lot of growth areas, we are growing market share."
