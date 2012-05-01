UPDATE 3-Cummins beats Street, sees slow emerging markets

* Q1 EPS $2.38 vs $1.75 year ago; guidance unchanged
* Sales up 16 pct at $4.5 billion
* Cites weakness in China, Brazil, Europe
* Shares down 3 pct
May 1 Engine maker Cummins Inc reported
a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit and beat expectations due
to strength in North America and mining, but its shares slid as
the company signaled weakness in emerging markets and left its
guidance unchanged.
Cummins and other U.S. industrial companies - including
Caterpillar Inc - are relying on strength in North
America and mining to offset troubles in big emerging markets
and Europe. Cummins said its North American revenue grew 40
percent in the first quarter, and mining engine sales grew 19
percent.
Longbow Research analyst Eli Lustgarten said Cummins shares
might be down because the company left its 2012 outlook
unchanged even though earnings beat Wall Street expectations.
Some investors also worry that upcoming U.S. market growth
may not be as robust as initially expected, Lustgarten said.
Cummins shares fell 3 percent to 112.30 in early trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.
The Columbus, Indiana-based company posted net earnings of
$455 million, or $2.38 per share, up from $343 million, or $1.75
per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had projected
$2.22 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 16 percent to $4.5 billion, compared with
analysts' expectations of $4.4 billion.
The company affirmed its forecast that earnings before
interest and taxes would represent 14.5 percent to 15 percent of
sales in 2012, or nearly $3 billion. That compares with $2.56
billion in 2011.
Cummins pointed to a lower truck market in Brazil and a soft
China construction market as trouble spots. Strength in North
American truck, generator and construction markets, and a
growing global mining business are needed to offset emerging
market weakness, it said.
"Cummins continues to benefit from its geographic
diversification and its leadership position," Chief Executive
Tom Linebarger said in a press release.