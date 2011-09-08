UPDATE 1-Cummins to sell light duty filtration business

* To sell part of light duty business to private equity
* Sale to affect Findlay, Bloomer, Sao Paulo, Shanghai ops
Sept 8 Diesel engine maker Cummins Inc
said it agreed to sell a part of its light duty filtration
operations to private equity firm Industrial Opportunity
Partners LLC as it streamlines the segment to chase larger
opportunities.
Cummins said "ever-tightening" global emission standards
provide significant growth opportunities in the development and
deployment of filtration products.
Cummins' filtration business designs and manufactures
filtration, coolant and chemical products. It is a part of the
component segment, which accounts for about 23 percent of the
company's total revenue.
Cummins said the sale affects Cummins' Kuss Filtration
business in Findlay, Ohio, and the Filtration business at
Bloomer, Wisconsin and Kuss operations in Sao Paulo, Brazil and
Shanghai, China.
Kuss, the Bloomer plant and the other facilities produce
light duty filtration products for smaller engines used in
gasoline applications, including in-tank fuel filters, it said.
Cummins, which did not disclose terms of the deal, said it
will continue operating the business during the transition
period.
Shares of the company closed at $90.01 Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange
