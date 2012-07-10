UPDATE 1-Cummins warns on sales, shares slide

* Cuts sales view on weaker US truck, power generation
orders
* Brazil, China, India improving less than expected
* Shares drop 10 pct
July 10 U.S. engine maker Cummins Inc
cut its full-year sales forecast on Tuesday, citing weaker U.S.
orders from truck and power generation customers, a stronger
dollar and softer demand in emerging markets, but it also raised
its dividend.
Shares of Cummins slid 10 percent in afternoon trading after
the company said it expects second-quarter sales of about $4.45
billion, and warned that it sees full-year sales "in line" with
2011 rather than growing by 10 percent as it had earlier
forecast.
Analysts, on average, had expected second-quarter sales of
$5.1 billion and 2012 sales of just under $20 billion.
"Order trends in the U.S. for trucks and power generation
equipment have softened and demand in Brazil, China and India is
not improving as we had previously expected," Chief Executive
Tom Linebarger said in a statement.
Separately, Cummins said it would raise its quarterly
dividend by 25 percent to 50 cents a share.
Linebarger cited "strong cash flow and low levels of debt"
for investment in future growth and increased dividend.
Cummins shares were down 10 percent at $85.83, its lowest
level since last December.
Cummins, due to report results on July 31, is the second
major industrial company this week to warn about quarterly
results. On Monday, Dover Corp cut its 2012 profit
forecast, citing weakness in Europe.