版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 05:46 BJT

Cummins lowers sales forecast, to cut up to 1500 jobs

Oct 9 U.S. engine maker Cummins Inc cut its full-year revenue forecast by $1 billion to $17 billion citing a weakening global economy.

The company said it expects to cut up to 1500 jobs by the end of the year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐