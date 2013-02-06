Cummins profit falls 30.5 percent, sees 2013 sales down

BRIEF-Ford Motor says CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 mln
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
Feb 6 U.S. manufacturer Cummins Inc posted a 30.5 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit and warned that sales could fall as much as 5 percent this year as it copes with falling demand for its heavy truck engines.
The company said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter profit came to $381 million, or $2.02 per share, compared with $548 million, or $2.86 per share, a year earlier.
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
* T.J. Rodgers comments on new revenue and profitability guidance offered by Cypress Semiconductor's management at recent Cypress annual analyst day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jaguar Animal Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals enter definitive merger agreement