Cummins profit falls 30.5 percent, sees 2013 sales down

Feb 6 U.S. manufacturer Cummins Inc posted a 30.5 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit and warned that sales could fall as much as 5 percent this year as it copes with falling demand for its heavy truck engines.

The company said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter profit came to $381 million, or $2.02 per share, compared with $548 million, or $2.86 per share, a year earlier.