Cummins posts higher profit; eyes cost cuts at natgas engine unit

Oct 28 Cummins Inc posted
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, lifted by
strong sales of its vehicle components in North America, Europe
and China.
But the company, which also makes natural gas engines used
to generate electricity, said global demand for that equipment
"remains weak" and was considering a restructuring that could
cuts costs in the long term but may reduce earnings by as much
as $40 million.
The Columbus, Indiana-based maker of diesel engines and fuel
and emission controls reported third-quarter net profit of $423
million, or $2.32 a share, up from $355 million, or $1.90 a
share, during the comparable quarter last year.
Analysts, on average, expected Cummins to post a profit of
$2.28 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 15 percent to $4.9 billion. Revenue growth was
especially strong in North America, where trucking companies,
encouraged by the economic rebound, falling fuel prices and
rising freight volumes, are updating their fleets and buying
more trucks from key Cummins' customers, including Paccar Inc
and Navistar International Corp.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)