REFILE-Cummins quarterly profit falls, company announces job cuts

BRIEF-Resmed and BMC/3B Medical settle global litigation
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party
(Corrects date in dateline)
CHICAGO Oct 27 Diesel engine maker Cummins Inc on Tuesday posted a lower quarterly net profit and said that it would lay off up to 2,000 people as global economic weakness continued to weigh on its international sales.
The Columbus, Indiana-based company reported third-quarter net profit of $380 million or $2.14 per share, down more than 10 percent from $423 million or $2.32 per share a year earlier. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party
* Elliott Associates and its affiliates report 6.9 percent passive stake in Northern Oil and Gas Inc as of January 10 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2j3YkpU) Further company coverage:
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing