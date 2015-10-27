UPDATE 1-Cummins announces job cuts as global economy weighs on sales

(Adds details of results, stock prices, company comment)

By Nick Carey

CHICAGO Oct 26 Diesel engine maker Cummins Inc on Tuesday posted a lower quarterly net profit that missed Wall Street expectations and announced it would lay off up to 2,000 people as global economic weakness continued to weigh on its international sales.

The news sent the company's shares down nearly 9 percent in pre-market trading.

Cummins said the majority of the job cuts would take place by the end of 2015 and deliver annualized savings of between $160 million to $200 million.

"We are taking difficult but necessary actions to lower costs in the face of weak demand in many of our markets." Cummins chief executive Tom Linebarger said in a statement.

He added that industry orders in "key end markets" in Brazil and China are "at multi-year lows" and there is no sign that these markets will rebound in the short term.

"Given the uncertainty in the global economy, we expect challenging conditions to persist for some time," Linebarger said.

The company said that in the coming weeks and months it would evaluate whether more a significant restructuring of its business is required.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company reported third-quarter net profit of $380 million or $2.14 per share, down more than 10 percent from $423 million or $2.32 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $2.60.

Cummins said revenue for the quarter was down almost 6 percent at $4.62 billion from $4.89 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue for the quarter of $4.91 billion.

The company said North American sales were up 4 percent in the quarter, but international sales plunged 18 percent.

In pre-market trading Cummins shares were down nearly 9 percent at $102.25. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)