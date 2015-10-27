UPDATE 1-Cummins announces job cuts as global economy weighs on sales

(Adds details of results, stock prices, company comment)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Oct 26 Diesel engine maker Cummins Inc
on Tuesday posted a lower quarterly net profit that
missed Wall Street expectations and announced it would lay off
up to 2,000 people as global economic weakness continued to
weigh on its international sales.
The news sent the company's shares down nearly 9 percent in
pre-market trading.
Cummins said the majority of the job cuts would take place
by the end of 2015 and deliver annualized savings of between
$160 million to $200 million.
"We are taking difficult but necessary actions to lower
costs in the face of weak demand in many of our markets."
Cummins chief executive Tom Linebarger said in a statement.
He added that industry orders in "key end markets" in Brazil
and China are "at multi-year lows" and there is no sign that
these markets will rebound in the short term.
"Given the uncertainty in the global economy, we expect
challenging conditions to persist for some time," Linebarger
said.
The company said that in the coming weeks and months it
would evaluate whether more a significant restructuring of its
business is required.
The Columbus, Indiana-based company reported third-quarter
net profit of $380 million or $2.14 per share, down more than 10
percent from $423 million or $2.32 per share a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of
$2.60.
Cummins said revenue for the quarter was down almost 6
percent at $4.62 billion from $4.89 billion a year earlier.
Analysts had expected revenue for the quarter of $4.91 billion.
The company said North American sales were up 4 percent in
the quarter, but international sales plunged 18 percent.
In pre-market trading Cummins shares were down nearly 9
percent at $102.25.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)